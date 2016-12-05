Overview

Dr. Judy Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Cardiac & Endovascular Associates in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.