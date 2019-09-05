See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Judy Tom, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judy Tom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Tom works at Desert West OB/GYN in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd
    6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500
  2. 2
    Eugie
    5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 05, 2019
    She is the best! She delivered both my children (I am an "elderly" mother, with pregnancy complications through both pregnancies). She helped me navigate both pregnancies so that I always felt I was in best hands. If I had a third she would definitely be my Ob dr. Big Thank you, Dr Tom!
    GG — Sep 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Judy Tom, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437140589
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Tom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

