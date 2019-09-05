Overview

Dr. Judy Tom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Tom works at Desert West OB/GYN in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.