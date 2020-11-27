Dr. Jules Pean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Pean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jules Pean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fac Med U Puebla.
Salud Y Vida P.A.6974 Gateway Blvd E Ste F, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 591-2704
Mesa Clinic400 Shadow Mountain Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 591-2704
Doctor Pean saved my life! My heart had stopped and I was rushed to Dessert Valley Hospital ER in Victorville Calif. Doctor ran a multitude of tests and inserted a Cardiac Pacemaker in my chest. Haven't had any problems sense . Doctor "Sings" while he operates !
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164476602
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Peter's Med Ctr
- Fac Med U Puebla
- Cardiovascular Disease
