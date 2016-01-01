Dr. Jules Plafker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plafker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jules Plafker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jules Plafker, MD is a Clinical Pathology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Pathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Plafker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 282-0514
-
2
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plafker?
About Dr. Jules Plafker, MD
- Clinical Pathology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1982647780
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plafker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plafker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plafker works at
Dr. Plafker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plafker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plafker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plafker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.