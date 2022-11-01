See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Julia Castle, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Julia Castle, MD

Dr. Julia Castle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Castle works at Naval Health Clinic Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dod Annapolis Ephcy
    695 Kinkaid Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 293-2273
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Ataxia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain

Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Muscle Weakness

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Julia Castle, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • 1437392297
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Naval Medical Center
  • Boston U, School of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julia Castle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Castle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Castle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Castle works at Naval Health Clinic Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Castle’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Castle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

