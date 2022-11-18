Overview of Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD

Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Katarincic works at University Of Orthopedics in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Mansfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.