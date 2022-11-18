Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katarincic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD
Overview of Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD
Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Katarincic's Office Locations
1
Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 884-9695
2
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-2124Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
University Orthopedics Inc.10 Reservoir St Ste 101, Mansfield, MA 02048 Directions (401) 457-1500
4
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 457-2124Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s just a wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Julia Katarincic, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1235180126
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Hand Surgery
