Dr. Julian Schink, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julian Schink, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Schink works at
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I am going through treatment right now and Dr. Schink is the best doctor I ever had! I have all kind of support I may think about, he is the most competent doctor I ever met. Also, he has an excellent sense of humor (sometimes good laugh heels too). I am so thankful that I found him! God bless him!
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124018528
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
