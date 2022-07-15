Overview

Dr. Julian Trevino, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University



Dr. Trevino works at Wright State Physicians in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.