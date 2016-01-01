See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Akron, OH
Dr. Julie Alderson, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Julie Alderson, DO

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julie Alderson, DO

Dr. Julie Alderson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Alderson works at PARAGON HEALTH ASSOCIATES in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sophia Balderman, MD
Dr. Sophia Balderman, MD
3.7 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Hussein Hussein, MD
Dr. Hussein Hussein, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
Dr. Mooath Mustafa Ali, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Alderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Health System
    525 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3000
  2. 2
    Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - S. Hawkins Ave.
    1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 865-5333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

About Dr. Julie Alderson, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811337736
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Alderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alderson works at PARAGON HEALTH ASSOCIATES in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Alderson’s profile.

Dr. Alderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Julie Alderson, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.