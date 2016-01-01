See All Pediatricians in Aiea, HI
Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD

Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lee-Horita works at HORITA, JULIE-ANN MD - LEE-HORITA JULIE-ANN MD in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee-Horita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Julie Ann H. Lee Horita MD LLC
    98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 311, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 487-7210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Julie-Ann Lee-Horita, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1891000287
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee-Horita has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee-Horita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee-Horita works at HORITA, JULIE-ANN MD - LEE-HORITA JULIE-ANN MD in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Lee-Horita’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee-Horita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee-Horita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee-Horita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee-Horita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

