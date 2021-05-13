See All Transplant Hepatologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD

Transplant Hepatology
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Heimbach works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biliary Atresia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Biliary Atresia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225016025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    • University CO
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heimbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heimbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heimbach works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Heimbach’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimbach.

