Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heimbach is absolutely the best when it comes to liver transplant and liver donation. I donated part of my liver to my husband last July. Dr. Heimbach and the entire liver team took amazing care of us despite some very serious bumps in the road. Dr. Heimbach is caring, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. Despite serious complications that my husband endured (no fault of Dr. Heimbach), I never once doubted that he was in the very best hands and that we were at the very best place in the world for PSC patients. I highly highly recommend!!
About Dr. Julie Heimbach, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225016025
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University CO
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
