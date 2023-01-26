Dr. Julie Jefferson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jefferson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Jefferson, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Jefferson, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 778-3376
-
2
Metrohealth Middleburg Heights Pharmacy7800 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-3376
-
3
Levy Dermatology-jackson15 Old Humboldt Rd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (901) 295-0047
-
4
Levy Dermatology PC6254 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 624-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Jefferson, so sad to see. Her leaving MetroHealth. Good luck in your new practice in South Carolina. Really going to miss you.
About Dr. Julie Jefferson, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1881915791
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
