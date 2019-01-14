Overview of Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD

Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at RAMBLC Pediatric in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.