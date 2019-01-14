Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD
Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
RAMBLC Pediatric14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim has been my son and daughters physician since they were born. The office is always clean with a big waiting room. Staff is friendly and nice. Dr Kim is very friendly and has always treated the kids with great care. The office has other doctors that help with patient-load, if dr Kim is not available. I feel lucky to have her as our pediatrician.
About Dr. Julie Yong Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Korean
- 1275591844
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
