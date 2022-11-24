Overview of Dr. Julie Loewen, MD

Dr. Julie Loewen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Loewen works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.