Overview of Dr. Julie Poole, MD

Dr. Julie Poole, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Poole works at Poole Pediatrics in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.