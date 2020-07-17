See All Psychiatrists in Mount Clemens, MI
Dr. Julie Sher, DO

Psychiatry
2.6 (42)
Map Pin Small Mount Clemens, MI
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Sher, DO

Dr. Julie Sher, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    309 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 477-1130
  2. 2
    Wellpointe Medical Center
    1701 South Blvd E Ste 190, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 266-2821
  3. 3
    Dr Kyle W. Sundblad PC
    41400 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 466-5911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    Jul 17, 2020
    Dr. Sher’s team is truly one of the best! Dr. Sebi Fishta went above and beyond for a close family member who was in crisis after a tragic family loss and other family complications. We had very little time left for evaluation before my family member had to travel out of the country also! My family member felt very comfortable talking with Dr. Sebi. He felt that Dr. Sebi really understood what he was experiencing and was able to impart some very useful tools for immediate use. I am so grateful we were referred to Dr. Sebi by a very close confidant. I highly recommend Dr. Sher’s team. I believe they may have saved my family member from falling into deep depression.
    Aneta — Jul 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Julie Sher, DO
    About Dr. Julie Sher, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063509974
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Sher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

