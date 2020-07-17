Dr. Julie Sher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Sher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Sher, DO
Dr. Julie Sher, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher's Office Locations
- 1 309 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 477-1130
-
2
Wellpointe Medical Center1701 South Blvd E Ste 190, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 266-2821
-
3
Dr Kyle W. Sundblad PC41400 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 466-5911
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sher’s team is truly one of the best! Dr. Sebi Fishta went above and beyond for a close family member who was in crisis after a tragic family loss and other family complications. We had very little time left for evaluation before my family member had to travel out of the country also! My family member felt very comfortable talking with Dr. Sebi. He felt that Dr. Sebi really understood what he was experiencing and was able to impart some very useful tools for immediate use. I am so grateful we were referred to Dr. Sebi by a very close confidant. I highly recommend Dr. Sher’s team. I believe they may have saved my family member from falling into deep depression.
About Dr. Julie Sher, DO
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063509974
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hosps
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med.
