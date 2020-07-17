Overview of Dr. Julie Sher, DO

Dr. Julie Sher, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences-College of Osteopathic Med. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.