Overview of Dr. Julie Sherman, DO

Dr. Julie Sherman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at SHERMAN DR JULIE ANN in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.