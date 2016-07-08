Dr. Julie Sherman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Sherman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Sherman, DO
Dr. Julie Sherman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Julie Ann Sherman DO1703 Termino Ave Ste 209, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 498-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherman is awesome -- I love that I found her! She listens to all my concerns, is very attentive and makes me feel like she's a doctor in the traditional sense...that she's interested in making sure her patients are treated as best as possible while being personable and friendly.
About Dr. Julie Sherman, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437241635
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
