Overview of Dr. Julie Vu, MD

Dr. Julie Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Vu works at University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.