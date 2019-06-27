Overview of Dr. Julio Hip-Flores, MD

Dr. Julio Hip-Flores, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Hip-Flores works at Medical Associates of Central NJ in Piscataway, NJ with other offices in Bound Brook, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.