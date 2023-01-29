Overview of Dr. Jun Levine, MD

Dr. Jun Levine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave in Garden City, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.