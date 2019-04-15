Overview

Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Hashim works at Williamsville Psychiatry, PLLC in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.