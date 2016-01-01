Dr. Jurate Ivanaviciene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanaviciene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jurate Ivanaviciene, MD
Dr. Jurate Ivanaviciene, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Ivanaviciene's Office Locations
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 683-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1053607416
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Norwalk Hospital / Yale University School of Medicine|Norwalk Hospital/Yale University School Of Medicine
- Norwalk Hospital / Yale University School of Medicine|Norwalk Hospital/Yale University School Of Medicine
- Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Faculty of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ivanaviciene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivanaviciene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivanaviciene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanaviciene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanaviciene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanaviciene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanaviciene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.