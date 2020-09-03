Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahmatewari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD
Overview
Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Brahmatewari works at
Locations
-
1
J. Brahmatewari, M.D.P.A4445 W 16th Ave Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 341-7551
-
2
Just V Brahmatewari MD6301 Biscayne Blvd Ste 200, Miami, FL 33138 Directions (305) 751-7771
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Making an appointment with Dr. J was easy. I got paperwork emailed to me prior to my appointment, I Signed and returned papers timely online. They called and emailed me several times in advance to confirm appointment. My appt was at 3pm. Dr J examined me at 3pm sharp. Punctuality is important to me, as time is money. He is very knowledgeable, a straight shooter, kind, answered all my questions and treated all of my health concerns right there, he didn’t sugarcoated or delayed treatment. My issues were resolved in one visit. Staff was extraprofessional. Most of them are bilingüal, including Dr. J (it’s a plus in Miami). I recommend Dr. J. He and his staff are doing everything the right way, the way customer service and medical attention are supposed to be done. He delivers!
About Dr. Just Brahmatewari, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1346230786
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
