Dr. Beatty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justin Beatty, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Beatty, MD
Dr. Justin Beatty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty's Office Locations
- 1 2616 Mesilla St NE Ste 3, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 503-6300
-
2
Chrysalis Healthcare LLC2632 Mesilla St NE Ste 6, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 382-0786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Beatty, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013303981
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
