Overview

Dr. Justin Clark, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Anchorage Bariatrics, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.