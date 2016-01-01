See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Justin Fiala, MD

Critical Care Medicine
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Justin Fiala, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fiala works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

About Dr. Justin Fiala, MD

  • Critical Care Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1760821474
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiala works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fiala’s profile.

Dr. Fiala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

