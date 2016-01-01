Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justin Fiala, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Fiala, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Fiala, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1760821474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.