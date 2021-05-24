Dr. Justin Grey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Grey, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Grey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 841 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 363-0115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grey is an amazing psychiatrist, he really listens to me and helps me a lot. Together we have been getting my issues under control and I appreciate him so much. He's very understanding and patient as well.
About Dr. Justin Grey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992898753
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Grey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grey.
