Overview

Dr. Justin Lo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Lo works at Pain Care Of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.