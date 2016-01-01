Dr. Justin Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Park, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, IL.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Family Medicine Bartlett820 S Il Route 59 Ste A, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 483-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. Justin Park, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1225536816
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.