Dr. Justin Parrott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Justin Parrott, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.
Dr. Parrott works at
Locations
-
1
IBH Birmingham4984 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL 35210 Directions (205) 768-5558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Justin Parrott, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053677179
Education & Certifications
- UT Houston Med Sch
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrott works at
Dr. Parrott has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parrott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.