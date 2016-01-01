Overview

Dr. Justin Parrott, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Parrott works at Integrated Behavioral Health in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.