Dr. Justin Petracek, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petracek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Petracek, DDS
Overview
Dr. Justin Petracek, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westminster, CO.
Dr. Petracek works at
Locations
-
1
Standley Shores Dental Group10071 Wadsworth Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (303) 500-8075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petracek?
About Dr. Justin Petracek, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710059399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petracek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petracek accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petracek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petracek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petracek works at
Dr. Petracek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petracek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petracek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petracek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.