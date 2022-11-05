Dr. Justin Tannir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Tannir, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Tannir, MD
Dr. Justin Tannir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalkaska, MI. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.
Dr. Tannir's Office Locations
Traverse City Eye Consultants - Kalkaska419 S Coral St, Kalkaska, MI 49646 Directions (231) 258-7695Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Traverse City Eye Consultants5199 N ROYAL DR, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-8101Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Detroit Receiving Hospital and University4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 5C, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I elected to receive LAL adjustable lenses so that I could read and see distances without correction. The implant and adjustment period was lengthy, but in the end achieved my goal. All treatment ended yesterday, and I look forward to enjoying my new eyes.
About Dr. Justin Tannir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Ophthalmology
