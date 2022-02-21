Dr. Justin Willer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Willer, MD
Dr. Justin Willer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Trialspark Inc741 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 859-8920
i have been using him for many years. he treated my huniated disk and carpel tunnel. he is a very devoted and dedicated physician highly recommend.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194719146
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Willer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Willer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.