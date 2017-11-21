Dr. Justin Wudel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wudel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Wudel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Wudel, MD
Dr. Justin Wudel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Wudel works at
Dr. Wudel's Office Locations
The Ear Nose and Throat Clinic and Hearing Center P.A.7300 France Ave S Ste 420, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 832-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 2 surgeries this year with Dr. Wudel; removing a lump on my neck and deviated septum. Both surgeries went very well. He even corrected the scare on my neck during the Septoplasty so it would heal better. He answered all questions prior and post and his staff is professional and courteous.
About Dr. Justin Wudel, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104099381
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Colorado
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University Of Minnesota
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wudel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wudel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wudel works at
Dr. Wudel has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wudel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wudel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wudel.
