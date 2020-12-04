See All Orthodontists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (606)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry.

Dr. Brooks works at Brooks Orthodontics in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Jay, FL and Pace, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pensacola Office
    2985 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 750-1085
  2. 2
    Dr. Jim Lassiter's Office
    5285 Commerce St, Jay, FL 32565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 680-1076
  3. 3
    Pace Office
    4854 Woodbine Rd, Pace, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 680-1096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Facebow Headgear Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 606 ratings
    Patient Ratings (606)
    5 Star
    (586)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?

    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr. Brooks and staff are outstanding!!!! My son just had his braces removed and he now has a Hollywood Smile!!! Dr. Brooks and his staff have treated treated us like family during this time and there is not another orthodontist around who could have transformed my son's very crooked smile into something so perfect and beautiful. I cannot say enough.
    — Dec 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brooks to family and friends

    Dr. Brooks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brooks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS.

    About Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730308842
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Georgia / Orthodontic Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    606 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. K Glenn Brooks, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.