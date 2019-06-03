See All Cardiologists in San Carlos, CA
Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD

Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Sivanesan works at Sutter Bay Medical Foundation in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sivanesan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 596-4110
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2200
  3. 3
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Cardiology
    87 Encina Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2019
    Dr. Sivanesan is my cardiologist. She takes my heart problems seriously. When I had an abnormal EKG, she did a test for troponin. When I had atrial fibrillation, she ordered a nuclear medicine scan and a holter. She responds to my email promptly.
    Mike Connolly in Redwood City , California — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699032763
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sivanesan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sivanesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sivanesan has seen patients for Wheezing, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivanesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sivanesan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivanesan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivanesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivanesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

