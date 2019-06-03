Dr. Sivanesan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD
Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Sivanesan works at
Dr. Sivanesan's Office Locations
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4110
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Cardiology87 Encina Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sivanesan is my cardiologist. She takes my heart problems seriously. When I had an abnormal EKG, she did a test for troponin. When I had atrial fibrillation, she ordered a nuclear medicine scan and a holter. She responds to my email promptly.
About Dr. Kaartiga Sivanesan, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1699032763
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sivanesan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivanesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivanesan works at
Dr. Sivanesan has seen patients for Wheezing, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivanesan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
