Overview of Dr. Kacy Carpenter, DO

Dr. Kacy Carpenter, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at Clifton E Wilkerson MD in Paris, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.