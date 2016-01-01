See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Kai Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Kai Chen, MD

Dr. Kai Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. 

Dr. Chen works at JFK Medical Center GME Program in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    JFK Internal Medicine and Residency Center
    5301 S Congress Ave, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 548-1450
  2. 2
    JFK Internal Medicine Faculty Practice
    180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 210, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 548-1450
  3. 3
    UF Health Cardiovascular Center - Jacksonville
    655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1011
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Kai Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225561855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
