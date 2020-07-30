Overview of Dr. Kaiser Islam, MD

Dr. Kaiser Islam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Islam works at SUNY DOWNSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.