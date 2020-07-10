Overview of Dr. Kajal Rao, MD

Dr. Kajal Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Colorado Kidney Care in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.