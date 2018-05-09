Dr. Kalappurackal Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalappurackal Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kalappurackal Joseph, MD
Dr. Kalappurackal Joseph, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
- 1 15370 Levan Rd Ste 2A, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 953-9100
-
2
Michigan Behavioral Medicine2525 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 731-7305
-
3
St Mary Mercy Hospital - Livonia36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Joseph for approximately 1 year. He listened, was respectful, and patient with me. I have a Master's Degree, and it is important for me to have a doctor who listens and is open to hearing MY ideas, as well as my concerns. He is low key and "steady." I liked him. There can be a "longer" wait to see him, but I felt it was worth it. I also liked that--at every visit--they took my vital signs. I liked this.
About Dr. Kalappurackal Joseph, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1922195999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph speaks Malayalam.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
