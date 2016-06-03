Overview of Dr. Kalpana Depasquale, DO

Dr. Kalpana Depasquale, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Depasquale works at Saint Augustine Ear Nose and Throat in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.