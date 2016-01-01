Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Cardiology100 Medical Plz Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1432
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144240748
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Madras Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shivkumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shivkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shivkumar.
