See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in East Saint Louis, IL
Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Saint Louis, IL. 

Dr. Gavini works at Southern Illinois Healthcr Fdn in East Saint Louis, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    S I H. F Centreville Health Center
    6000 Bond Ave, East Saint Louis, IL 62207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 332-2740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gavini?

    Nov 18, 2020
    She is very thorough, carefully listens, and is a genuine caring provider. Dr. Gavini’s patient care is defined by our family as excellence! She is up to date with all therapeutic remedies of care. I’ve come across some who only spent less than 5 minutes in the office while just writing a prescription who no real regard for adequate treatment. Dr. Gavini changed our lives for the better and we are immensely grateful for her knowledge and care. We are fortunate to have found her & as long as treatment is necessary we will continue to follow her in practice wherever. I’ve always recommended her and continue to praise her work for our child. Thank you Dr. Gavini for being who you are, thriving in your work, and helping us throughout this process of life.
    A Grateful Parent — Nov 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gavini to family and friends

    Dr. Gavini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gavini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD.

    About Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730214206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gavini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gavini works at Southern Illinois Healthcr Fdn in East Saint Louis, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gavini’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kalyani Gavini, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.