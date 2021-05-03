See All Psychiatrists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Kamal Artin, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (42)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kamal Artin, MD

Dr. Kamal Artin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat.

Dr. Artin works at Kamal H Artin MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Artin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kamal H Artin MD
    62 Discovery Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 451-1789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kamal Artin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, German, Kurdish and Persian
    • 1285876813
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • University California San Diego Med Center
    • Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamal Artin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Artin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Artin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Artin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Artin speaks German, Kurdish and Persian.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Artin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

