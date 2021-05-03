Dr. Kamal Artin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Artin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat.
Kamal H Artin MD62 Discovery Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 451-1789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best Dr I ever had , miss him so much And being away from the stats I am trying to contact him via web because no one can help me as he could and did
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, German, Kurdish and Persian
- 1285876813
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University California San Diego Med Center
- Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
