Dr. Kamal Bangoria, MD
Dr. Kamal Bangoria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kamal Bangoria, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Pansuriya Clinical Corp.349 Malcolm Dr, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-2566
Carroll Medical2111 Hanover Pike, Hampstead, MD 21074 Directions (410) 239-7073
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Bangoria for a few years, and he is fantastic. I feel that he cares, and takes the time to explain things and answer my questions. I never feel rushed. I've dealt with a few complicated medical issues, and he has guided me through them. I trust his judgement and advice.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417168675
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot, Saurashtra University
- Hospital Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Bangoria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangoria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangoria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangoria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.