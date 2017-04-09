See All Sports Medicine Doctors in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Kamalpreet Buttar, MD

Sports Medicine
1.7 (6)
Overview

Dr. Kamalpreet Buttar, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. 

Dr. Buttar works at Stony Brook Family Medicine in East Setauket, NY with other offices in College Point, NY, Huntington Station, NY and Glen Oaks, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stony Brook Family Medicine
    181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 2, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5858
    13201 14th Ave, College Point, NY 11356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 285-2158
    Huntington Station Urgent Care
    247 WALT WHITMAN RD, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 923-2450
    Glen Oaks Urgent Care
    25925 Union Tpke, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 347-1470

Hospital Affiliations
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kamalpreet Buttar, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669760419
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buttar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buttar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

