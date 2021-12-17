See All Plastic Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Plastic Surgery Group

Dr. Abolmaali works at North Atlanta Plastic Surgery Group in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetics Hair Restoration LLC
    11975 Morris Rd Ste 220, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 781-9094
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    North Atlanta Plastic Surgery Group (NAPSG)
    1880 W Oak Pkwy Ste 111, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 781-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Aging Face
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Asymmetries Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abolmaali?

    Dec 17, 2021
    I had my 30 year old breast implants removed 6 weeks ago, and a lift, and could not be more please with every aspect of my care. Dr. Abolmaali and his staff (especially Giovana!) went above and beyond in taking care of my concerns and I really felt like I was their only patient when I was there. HIGHLY recommend them!!
    Tammy P. — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abolmaali to family and friends

    Dr. Abolmaali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abolmaali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD.

    About Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538489893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Plastic Surgery Group
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Marshall University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abolmaali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abolmaali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abolmaali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abolmaali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abolmaali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abolmaali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kamran Abolmaali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.