Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD

Family Medicine
2.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine.

Dr. Broukhim works at Integrated Healthcare Medical Group, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Healthcare Medical Group, Inc.
    1762 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 441-2000
  2. 2
    Southbay Women's Medical Center
    2850 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 214-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1619060456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broukhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broukhim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broukhim accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Broukhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Broukhim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broukhim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broukhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broukhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

