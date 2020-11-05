Overview

Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine.



Dr. Broukhim works at Integrated Healthcare Medical Group, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.