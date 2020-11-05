Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broukhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine.
Dr. Broukhim works at
Locations
Integrated Healthcare Medical Group, Inc.1762 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 441-2000
Southbay Women's Medical Center2850 Artesia Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Directions (310) 214-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I lost weight, I sleep better, I have better energy and my blood sugar is now normal. Thank you, Doctor.
About Dr. Kamran Broukhim, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1619060456
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine

