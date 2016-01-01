Overview

Dr. Kanthi Wickramaratne, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Wickramaratne works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - Family and Internal Medicine Howard County in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.